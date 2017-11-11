George Washington’s Yuta Watanabe shines in opener
AP

WASHINGTON – Senior guard Yuta Watanabe, a Kagawa Prefecture native, had 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting, 11 rebounds and seven blocks and George Washington held off a late run to beat Howard 84-75 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.

RJ Cole’s free throws with 1:01 left pulled the Bison within 78-74, but George Washington made all six free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

The Colonials pulled away with an 8-0 run to lead 50-42 early in the second half and held the lead between six and 12 points until Howard closed the deficit late.

