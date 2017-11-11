Thunder star Paul George drops 42 on Clippers

NBA

Thunder 120

Clippers 111

This was the Paul George that Thunder fans had been waiting for.

George scored 42 points and Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak with a 120-111 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

It was George’s highest scoring performance since joining the Thunder in an offseason trade with Indiana. He said his new teammates are starting to figure out how his game works.

“It really is just chemistry,” he said. “When I got here, one of the talks we had about what was best with offense was the movement. Coach (Billy) Donovan was happy that he could utilize me in that situation of moving and getting some flow in offense, so I’m comfortable with that. It’s good for me to get going and move around a little bit.”

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Lou Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers, and Blake Griffin had 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Los Angeles has lost four straight.

The Thunder led 63-55 at halftime behind 21 points by George and 17 by Westbrook. Los Angeles shot 54 percent before the break, but they turned it over 11 times and were outscored 17-12 at the free throw line.

The Thunder continued their surge early in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Anthony pushed Oklahoma City ahead by 15. The Thunder increased their lead to 20 before the Clippers chipped away late in the quarter to cut their deficit to 94-86 at the end of the period.

A 3-pointer by Austin Rivers tied it 105-105 midway through the fourth.

The Thunder held the Clippers to one field goal in the final three minutes.

Celtics 90, Hornets 87

In Boston, Jayson Tatum and Shane Larkin each had 16 points and the Celtics overcame an injury to Kyrie Irving to beat Charlotte for their 11th straight victory.

Terry Rozier had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, playing an increased role after Irving left in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face. Jaylen Brown added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Celtics center Aron Baynes’ elbow inadvertently struck Irving when Baynes was landing after a rebound attempt. Irving was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted back to the locker room. Irving was ruled out for the rest of the game while he was monitored for possible concussion symptoms.

Bucks 94, Spurs 87

In San Antonio, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a victory over the Spurs in Eric Bledsoe’s debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe, who finished with 13 points, got the start after he came over in a trade with Phoenix on Tuesday.

Pistons 111, Hawks 104

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-high seven assists, and Reggie Jackson made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Pistons past Atlanta.

Magic 128, Suns 112

In Phoenix, Aaron Gordon scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 to help Orlando beat Phoenix.

Pacers 105, Bulls 87

In Chicago, Victor Oladipo had 25 points and Indiana pounded the hosts to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nets 101, Trail Blazers 97

In Portland, D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points, DeMarre Carroll added 16 and Brooklyn snapped a four-game losing streak to the Trail Blazers.

Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 21 points

Heat 84, Jazz 74

In Salt Lake City, Dion Waiters had 21 points, Hassan Whiteside grabbed 20 rebounds and Miami rallied to beat Utah.

Rodney Hood scored 20 points for the Jazz.