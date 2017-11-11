Braden Holtby hits milestone as Capitals beat Penguins

Braden Holtby joined the legendary Ken Dryden in the record books and has the Washington Capitals’ suddenly potent power play to thank for his latest milestone.

Holtby became the second-fastest goaltender in NHL history behind Dryden to reach 200 victories as the Capitals struck twice on the power play to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 Friday night. John Carlson and T.J. Oshie scored the rare power-play goals, and Holtby stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced to pick up victory No. 200 in his 319th game.

“He’s still playing at a high level,” coach Barry Trotz said. “There’s a reason you get to 200 wins as quick as he has. “

Although he didn’t set the goal of getting to 200 as fast as Dryden, who did it in 311, Holtby read his famous book, “The Game,” as a teenager and appreciates the six-time Stanley Cup winner and Hockey Hall of Famer’s career and accomplishments.

“Obviously, it’s a honor to be in the same sentence as him,” said Holtby, who allowed only a goal credited to Phil Kessel that went in off Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov. “I think that those teams that we’ve been fortunate to play on helped you get there. That’s just luck in some ways. It’s been a fun time to get to 200, and we move forward now.”

Senators 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

In Stockholm, Mark Stone scored in regulation and again in overtime to give Ottawa a victory over Colorado in the first of two regular-season games in the Swedish capital.

Swedish defenseman Fredrik Claesson and Christopher DiDomenico also scored for the Senators.

Nail Yakupov, Alexander Kerfoot and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado.

The teams will complete the NHL Global Series in Stockholm on Saturday night. It’s the fifth time the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe, but the first time since 2011.

The capacity crowd of 13,000 spectators at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe cheered loudly for both teams, each led by Swedish captains — Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog and Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson.

Panthers 4, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, New York, Roberto Luongo broke a tie with Curtis Joseph for fourth place on the NHL career victory list with 455, making 24 saves in Florida’s win over the Sabres.

Evgenii Dadonov and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and an assist, and Ian McCoshen and Vincent Trocheck also scored to help the Panthers snap a five-game skid.

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

In Toronto, Patrick Marleau scored in overtime to give the Maple Leafs a victory over Boston in the first game of a home-and-home series.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, the second to tie it with a minute left in regulation, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves.

The Maple Leafs have won three in a row to improve to 11-7-0.

Stars 5, Islanders 0

In Dallas, Ben Bishop made 14 saves in his 20th career shutout and the Stars trounced New York.

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists for Dallas, and fellow defenseman Esa Lindell added a goal and an assist. Klingberg leads NHL defensemen with 18 points.

Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 1

In Columbus, Jordan Staal had two goals, Cam Ward made 25 saves and Carolina beat the Blue Jackets.

Staal snapped a 1-1 tie 8:54 into the third period when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the slot.

Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

In Las Vegas, William Karlsson scored twice for Vegas, and David Perron had a goal and an assist.

Karlsson has six goals and four assists in his last 10 games. He had no goals and two assists in his first six games of the season.