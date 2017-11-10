BayStars sign infielder Neftali Soto, pitcher Edison Barrios

The Yokohama BayStars have acquired infielder Neftali Soto, who has played for the Cincinnati Reds, and pitcher Edison Barrios, formerly with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, for next season, the team announced Friday.

Soto, a 28-year-old from Puerto Rico, played two seasons with the Reds from 2013 after six years in the club’s organization and appeared in 34 games. This year, he appeared in 68 games for the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A team and batted .293 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Barrios, a 29-year-old Venezuelan right-hander, was a member of the Hawks for six years through 2016 and played for the Toyama GRN Thunderbirds of the independent BC League this season.

Soto’s one-year deal is worth ¥35 million (about $308,000) and Barrios’ is ¥20 million.