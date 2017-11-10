Jason Zucker delivers third-period hat trick as Wild halt three-game losing streak

Everything is going in the net for Jason Zucker lately.

Zucker scored three goals in the third period and Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves for a shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 to end their three-game losing streak Thursday night.

It was the second multigoal game in two nights for Zucker, who scored twice in a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Wednesday. This time, he had one short-handed, one at even strength and one into an empty net.

“I’ll take them any way I can get them,” Zucker said. “I guarantee I’ve never done that (score five times in two games). It’s nice to get that, but we’ve got to regroup and get ready for our next game in Philly.”

Dubnyk, who has struggled early on, posted his first shutout this season and the 25th of his career. He is 7-1-1 against Montreal.

Third-string Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves but lost for the first time in six NHL starts. Lindgren, from Lakeville, Minnesota, started his third straight game in place of injured Carey Price.

“I knew he was doing extremely well,” Dubnyk said about Lindgren. “Good for him.

“I know him a little bit from Minnesota and he’s a nice kid. It’s always fun to see a guy playing well like that and he certainly did that tonight.”

Lightning 5, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist during Tampa Bay’s four-goal first period, and the NHL-leading Lightning beat the Kings in an early meeting of division leaders.

Ducks 4, Canucks 1

In Anaheim, Jakob Silfverberg scored twice in 35 seconds early in the third period and the Ducks used three power-play goals to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Vancouver.

Blues 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)

In St. Louis, Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen scored in a shootout and Carter Hutton stopped both attempts he faced in tiebreaker to lead the Blues past the Coyotes.

Oilers 3, Devils 2 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Leon Draisaitl netted the winner with 16.3 second left in overtime.

Flames 6, Red Wings 3

In Calgary, Jaromir Jagr scored his first goal for the Flames and added an assist.

Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1

In Philadelphia, Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and two assists in the Flyers’ victory over Chicago.