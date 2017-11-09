Veteran big man William McDonald joins Yokohama B-Corsairs

Veteran forward/center William McDonald this week joined the Yokohama B-Corsairs to fill a roster spot vacated by injured center Jason Washburn.

The B-Corsairs announced the move on Tuesday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career and I am excited to work hard for the team and fans,” said the 206-cm McDonald, a University of South Florida alum, in a statement posted on the team website.

The B-Corsairs (3-10) face the visiting Toyama Grouses (5-8) this weekend in a two-game series that begins on Saturday at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

Yokohama coach Satoru Furuta’s team sits in last place in the B. League’s six-team Central Division, and a revamped frontcourt could be one of the keys for the team as it seeks to rise in the Central Division standings.

The 38-year-old McDonald, a native of New Orleans, has played in several overseas leagues, including in France, China, Iran, Puerto Rico and Argentina.

McDonald has also participated in the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, according to published reports.

The Basketball Tournament website described McDonald this way: “Will is a veteran leader that is a force in the middle.”

McDonald suited up for the Tampa Bulls, a team of USF alums, in this summer’s TBT, a 64-team national tournament.