Keisuke Honda helps Pachuca advance to Copa MX semifinals

Midfielder Keisuke Honda scored four minutes before the break as fifth-seeded Pachuca trounced No. 13 seed Xolos de Tijuana 4-0 in a Copa MX quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Midfielder Victor Guzman collected a brace and goals from Honda and Franco Jara sent the fans at Estadio Hidalgo home happy as Pachuca earned a semifinal meeting with second-division side Atlante.

Honda scored the team’s third goal after picking up the ball at the halfway line, beating three defenders and finishing with a left-footed chip over the goalkeeper.