Yokozuna Kisenosato ready for comeback in Fukuoka

Yokozuna Kisenosato confirmed Thursday he will compete at the upcoming Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after missing all or part of the last three meets.

A day after fellow yokozuna Kakuryu announced his withdrawal from the 15-day event which gets under way Sunday at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, the injury-plagued Kisenosato said he will do his best and hopes his best is good enough.

“All I’ll do is give my best effort. I’ve prepared well and feel in top shape. Now it comes down to the results. I’ll do what I have to do,” he said.

The 31-year-old yokozuna injured his left upper arm and chest muscles when he claimed the title at the Spring Basho in March, and pulled out of the next tourney in May with four days remaining.

At the Nagoya Basho in July, Kisenosato got off to a losing start and eventually withdrew citing left ankle injury. He opted out of the next tournament in September, the first time he missed an entire basho since his debut in 2002.