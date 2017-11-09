Bankrupt Samoa Rugby Union faces scrutiny

World Rugby said Thursday it will look at the game’s governance in Samoa after administrators in the Pacific nation admitted they were bankrupt and could not pay their bills.

Samoa Rugby Union chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegao pleaded with the public for financial support this week, launching a fund-raising radio phone-in.

“We are bankrupt. In other words we are insolvent,” Malielegao, who is also the country’s prime minister, told the Samoa Observer.

“It means the union cannot continue to pay off our debts with the banks. We also need money to pay the players so they can continue to play.”

Samoan rugby has been dogged by claims of mismanagement and political interference for years.

A report penned by former national captain Mahonri Schwalger after the 2011 World Cup accused management of being unprofessional and treating the tournament like a holiday.

Then in 2014, players threatened to boycott Samoa’s test against England at Twickenham due to lack of financial transparency and poor treatment by management.

At the time, Malielegao dismissed the player complaints as the “opinions of little kids.”

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said his organization would examine SRU’s problems.

“There may be some governance issues here that we need to take a closer look at,” he told Sky Sports UK.

But Gosper warned the SRU could not simply expect a handout, saying World Rugby was already the largest financial contributor to the sport in the Pacific island nations of Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

He said it had budgeted about £7 million ($9.2 million) for Samoan rugby between 2015 and 2019, up 30 percent from the previous four-yearly World Cup cycle.