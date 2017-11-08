BayStars to bring back pitchers Joe Wieland, Spencer Patton

Starting pitcher Joe Wieland and reliever Spencer Patton have signed one-year contracts to return next season with the Yokohama BayStars, the Central League club announced Wednesday.

The right-handers both made their NPB debuts this season, when the BayStars finished third in the league, but overcame the odds to reach the Japan Series. Yokohama came within one game of sending Nippon Professional Baseball’s season finale to seven games before falling to the powerhouse Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The 27-year-old Wieland went 10-2 with a 2.98 ERA, becoming the first foreign pitcher to win 10 games in a season for the franchise. A former shortstop, Wieland batted .229 with three home runs. He scored five runs and drove in 12 in 54 plate appearances.

The 29-year-old Patton pitched 62 games in short relief. He went 4-3 with 27 holds and seven saves. He struck out 66 batters in 60 innings.

Both contracts are reportedly worth ¥130 million.

The BayStars have declined to offer contracts to first-year starting pitcher Phil Klein and second-year infielder Elian Herrera.