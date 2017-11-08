Japanese women qualify for curling world championships

Japan claimed a spot at next March’s world women’s curling championship on Wednesday, after LS Kitami secured a top-three finish at the ongoing Pacific-Asia Curling Championships.

However, Japan’s representatives for February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, women’s team LS Kitami and men’s team SC Karuizawa, will not compete at Japan’s nationals from Jan. 28-Feb. 4. Thus they will not be able to qualify for next March’s world championships.

LS Kitami advanced to the final of the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships by beating China 6-5 at Erina Ice Arena.

The Hokkaido-based team was trailing by three points after conceding points in the first two ends, but secured the win by breaking a tie in the final end.

In the men’s semifinals, defending champion SC Karuizawa lost to South Korea 8-7, meaning Japan’s berth at next year’s men’s world championship will depend on a win over host Australia on Thursday.