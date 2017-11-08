Cavaliers hold off Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Kevin Love joked that he might swing by the hospital on his way home.

On a recent visit, he got a dose of something that made him and the Cavaliers feel better.

Love scored a season-high 32 points without attempting a 3-pointer, LeBron James added 30 following an interesting couple days on social media, and Cleveland withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.

The Cavs have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season — for all the wrong reasons. But after losing five of six, they did enough to hand the young-and-improving Bucks their fourth straight loss and keep Cleveland fans from panicking.

Love was briefly hospitalized after scoring just four points and leaving a surprising loss to Atlanta in the third quarter on Sunday. Following his best game this season, Cleveland’s center was asked what IV medications he received.

“I don’t know,” he said with a smile. “Whatever they gave me I might go back and check myself in tonight.”

Love added 16 rebounds. J.R. Smith found his stroke and added a season-high 20 points for the Cavs.

“That’s my guy,” James said of Smith, who went 5 of 7 on 3-pointers while wearing a model of James’ sneakers. “Swish is my guy and he’s been struggling the first 10 games. I told him it was the shoes. He finally decided to wear my shoes. After a long conversation we finally decided to wear them and he had a breakout game.

“He hit the 3-ball, got into the paint. That was Swish. We’re gonna need more of that from him a lot coming up.”

Still a few weeks shy of his 23rd birthday, the multitalented Antetokounmpo finished 16 of 21 from the floor. He also had nine rebounds and eight turnovers before fouling out with 18 seconds left.

Afterward, Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd complained about the officiating. Milwaukee was called for 31 personals compared to 18 for Cleveland, and the Cavs attempted 38 free throws.

“I just got fined,” Kidd said. “That’s one way. The other way is by expressing to the officials and I did that the whole night. The different crews that we’ve had have been awful.”

Knicks 118, Hornets 113

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Knicks earned their third straight victory.

Pelicans 117, Pacers 112

In Indianapolis, Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and DeMarcus Cousins added 32 points and 13 boards.

Spurs 120, Clippers 107

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, and the Spurs made a season-high 15 3-pointers in their third straight win.

Mavericks 113, Wizards 99

In Washington, Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 and the Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak.

Kings 94, Thunder 86

In Sacramento, Zach Randolph scored each of his 18 his points in the second half, Buddy Hield had 21 points and the Kings stopped a seven-game losing streak.

Raptors 119, Bulls 114

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Raptors beat Chicago for their first three-game winning streak over the Bulls since 2009.

Nuggets 112, Nets 104

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had a career-high 41 points for the Nuggets.

76ers 104, Jazz 97

In Salt Lake City, Dario Saric scored a season-high 25 points and Philadelphia won its fifth straight game.

Grizzlies 98, Trail Blazers 97

In Portland, Tyreke Evans scored 21 points, and Mike Conley had 20 — all in the second half.