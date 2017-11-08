Oilers sink Islanders in overtime

Connor McDavid stormed down the ice with Leon Draisaitl trailing a step behind. Two slick passes and a one-timer later, and the game was over.

McDavid scored 38 seconds into overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers over the New York Islanders 2-1 on Tuesday night.

McDavid intercepted an off-target pass by John Tavares to start a 2-on-1. McDavid carried the puck into the New York end of the ice dropping the puck to Draisaitl, who flipped a behind-the-back pass to McDavid at the circle to set up a one-timer.

The goal was the sixth of the year for McDavid.

“Our two big guns took it down the ice and got us a win,” said Cam Talbot, who made 36 saves. “That’s what we look to them for in situations like that, and we got it tonight.”

Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton, which has won two of three to improve to 5-8-1.

“When you have the record we have right now, the right note’s winning all of them,” Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said.

The Islanders didn’t come out too disappointed, either, despite losing two of three and falling to 8-5-2. New York is 5-0-2 at Barclays Center this season.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” New York coach Doug Weight said. “They played one of their better games. We did as well.”

Blues 3, Devils 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz scored in a 1:35 span bridging the second and third periods.

Penguins 3, Coyotes 1

In Pittsburgh, Justin Schultz scored in his return from a concussion and Matt Murray stopped 24 shots.

Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1

In Columbus, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots.

Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

In Montreal, Brendan Gallagher and Jordie Benn scored in the first period.

Sabres 3, Capitals 1

In Buffalo, Benoit Pouliot scored the go-ahead goal on an end-to-end rush 3:22 into the third period, and the Sabres snapped Washington’s three-game winning streak.

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Derek Ryan scored the go-ahead goal at 9:35 of the third period.

Canucks 5, Flames 3

In Calgary, Henrik Sedin scored for the first time this season 38 seconds after Bo Horvat’s tiebreaking goal.

Kings 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

In Anaheim, Nick Shore scored on a pass from Dustin Brown with 1:09 left in overtime.