World Karate Federation presents plan for three weight classes in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The World Karate Federation has presented the International Olympic Committee with a proposal for three weight classes each for men and women in the sport’s kumite competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games, an official of the world governing body for karate said Tuesday.

Toshihisa Nagura, general secretary of the federation, told a newsconference the proposed categories are over 75 kg, 75 kg and 67 for men and over 61 kg, 61 kg and 55 kg for women.

The proposal, along with selection criteria plans for competitors, is expected to be decided at next February’s IOC executive board meeting.

One athlete from each country or territory will be able to compete in each event, including the men’s and women’s kata contests. Every event will have 10 competitors for a total of 80 karateka.