Russia eyes civil lawsuits to overturn doping bans

Russia could try to overturn doping bans against its athletes in civil courts, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Monday.

The International Olympic Committee banned two Russian cross-country skiers last week, stripping a gold medal from one. Those were the first Olympic rulings based on allegations that Russia operated a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The IOC disciplinary commission is due to rule on several other Russian athletes in the near future.

“We will support our athletes and if this continues, then we will turn to the civil judicial system,” Mutko said, according to Russian state news agency Tass.