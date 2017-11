Browns executive says he didn’t nix trade for Bengals QB AJ McCarron

Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown dismissed the idea he sabotaged the trade with Cincinnati for quarterback AJ McCarron that fell apart last week.

Cleveland failed to submit the proper paperwork to complete the trade before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, and the inability to execute the deal led to speculation that Brown intentionally scuttled the swap. Brown said that narrative “is wholly untrue.”

The Browns agreed to send the Bengals second and third-round draft picks for McCarron. Brown downplayed any rift between coach Hue Jackson and the front office, saying everyone “is disappointed.”