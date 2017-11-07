West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins OKs four-year extension

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday announced the extension, which runs through the 2021-22 season. The 64-year-old Huggins will earn $3.75 million this season, including a base salary of $250,000.

Under the agreement, starting with the 2022-23 season, Huggins can assume a five-year appointment in public relations and development along with other duties within the athletic department, ending in June 2027. Or he can continue coaching.

Huggins is entering his 36th season as a head coach and 11th in Morgantown.