Technical director Michael Emenalo leaves Chelsea

One of the key confidants of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich quit the reigning Premier League champion for family reasons on Monday.

Michael Emenalo spent 10 years at Chelsea, joining as a scout before becoming the assistant coach of the first team and more recently the club technical director.

The former Nigeria international acted as a link between the squad and Chelsea’s board, and had an influence on transfers and developing players from the academy.

Director Marina Granovskaia said Emenalo “played an important role during the most successful period in the club’s history, helping make Chelsea the club it is today.”