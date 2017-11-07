Capitals’ John Carlson notches winner in OT against Coyotes

Finally, the Washington Capitals cashed in on a power play at home and not a moment too soon.

Alex Ovechkin snapped a home power-play drought and John Carlson scored the winner with 45.4 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Capitals came back to beat the NHL-worst Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Washington hadn’t scored on its past 21 home power plays, with the team’s hallmark in previous seasons looking like a weakness.

“We just have to manage the puck because we knew exactly what we have to do out there,” said Ovechkin, who scored his team-leading 12th goal in the second period. “Sometimes it’s working, sometimes it’s not. Finally, it’s nice to get a goal. It was a big goal for us, as well.”

The Capitals went 1-for-6 on the power play against the Coyotes, who were penalized four times for slashing. Washington is 2-for-25 this season at Capital One Arena, but Carlson sees progress.

“I think it’s just a matter of sticking to it and seeing some pucks go in and building some momentum that way,” said Carlson, who leads all NHL players in ice time at 27:14 per game. “We see the numbers and scoring chances and all that kind of stuff and we watch the film and know what’s going on. There’s no curtain over our eyes.”

Arizona fell to 2-8-1 when scoring first but picked up a point for the third time in five games. Of course, coach Rick Tocchet wasn’t happy about the lack of discipline that kept his team from earning its first regulation victory.

Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 3

In New York, Michael Grabner had two goals and the Rangers scored four times in the third period to rally past Columbus for their fourth straight victory.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third for New York, with Mika Zibanejad getting an assist on all three goals.

Bruins 5, Wild 3

In Boston, Jake DeBrusk and Frank Vatrano each scored a first-period goal, and the Bruins held off Minnesota for their third victory in the last 11 games against the Wild.

Maple Leafs 4, Golden Knights 3 (SO)

In Toronto, Mitch Marner scored in the shootout to lift the Maple Leafs over Vegas after the hosts blew a two-goal lead.

The win was a much-needed boost for a Toronto team that had dropped back-to-back games and lost six of its past 10.

Jets 4, Stars 1

In Dallas, Mark Scheifele tallied in the opening minute and final seconds, and Blake Wheeler had four assists to help Winnipeg beat the Stars.

Red Wings 3, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Tomas Tatar netted the tiebreaking goal late in the third period to lift Detroit over the Canucks.