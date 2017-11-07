Kyrie Irving leads way as Celts win 9th straight

Kyrie Irving took charge in a fashion only he can.

Dribbling and weaving through the lane and around the perimeter, Irving scored from all over and kept his teammates involved all night.

“It’s a beautiful game when it’s played the right way,” the four-time All-Star said. “It’s not going to look good every possession, but you’ve got to be able to move onto the next play. I understand that better than most.”

Irving scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum added 21 and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 110-107 Monday night for their ninth straight victory.

Irving’s 3 from the right wing put the Celtics up 104-103 — the game’s 25th lead change — with 1:37 remaining, and Boston led the rest of the way.

Dennis Schroder had 23 points for the rebuilding Hawks, who dropped to 2-9 a night after a surprising two-point win at Cleveland.

Warriors 97, Heat 80

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight rebounds to help Golden State overcome its shooting woes and beat Miami in a rare low-scoring outing.

James Johnson scored 21 points off the bench for the Heat in the loss.

Nets 98, Suns 92

In Phoenix, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and eight assists, Joe Harris scored a season-high 18 points and Brooklyn beat the Suns.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 20 points.