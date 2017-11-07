Stafford, Lions carve up Packers

Matthew Stafford put on a quarterback clinic for the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers could only watch from the sideline.

Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.

“Matt (made) some great throws . . . I just did what I love to do — go out there and get them,” Jones said.

Stafford was 26 of 33, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Ameer Abdullah added a 4-yard touchdown run for Detroit (4-4).

Green Bay (4-4) finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 9:52 left.

The Lions answered with Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 remaining, putting the game out of reach with a 17-point lead. Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.

The Packers have lost three straight games. Their once-potent offense has struggled since Rodgers broke his right collarbone on Oct. 15 at Minnesota.

Hundley finished 26 of 38 for 245 yards. Cornerback Darius Slay blanketed Jordy Nelson when Green Bay tried to throw long while the game was still competitive.

“With this one obviously it doesn’t get a whole lot better than this. We played well,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said.

Abdullah fumbled the ball away in the third quarter, but the Packers went three-and-out on the ensuing drive. Familiar problems in the red zone popped up for the Lions when they were stopped on three plays at the Packers 1 and forced to settle for a field goal for a 17-point lead with 12:25 left.

But without Rodgers, Green Bay couldn’t keep up with the accurate, rocket-armed Stafford.

“I believe in Brett, that’s not just a press conference statement,” coach Mike McCarthy said about Hundley.

Detroit was 8 of 13 on third-down conversions, with Stafford burning the Packers with clutch throws. The Packers were just 2 of 9 on third downs and failed to convert both of their fourth-down chances.

“They controlled the third-down battle tonight,” McCarthy said. “We have work to do. That’s the fact of the matter and we have to do it fast.”

The Lions’ opening score was set up by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Mike Daniels, after the defensive lineman appeared to head-butt Detroit center Travis Swanson. The flag negated an incompletion on third-and-15 that would have forced the Lions to punt from their own 25. Stafford connected with Jones for the touchdown pass five plays later.

The first scoring strike to Jones was the 200th touchdown pass in 117 career games for Stafford, the sixth-quickest in NFL history to reach the milestone. Stafford, who turns 30 in February, is also fourth in NFL history for career touchdown passes before age 30 behind Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Special teams didn’t help the Packers.

Working in their third long snapper of the season because of injuries, Green Bay had a 38-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter on a play that started with a low snap. Trevor Davis didn’t get past the 22 on three kickoff returns in the first half.

Texans consider Kaepernick

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien says he and general manager Rick Smith have discussed signing Colin Kaepernick following the season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

When asked about Kaepernick on Monday, a day after Tom Savage struggled in a 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, O’Brien said: “We talk about the roster and what’s out there every day Rick and I.”

O’Brien was then pressed on whether they have specifically discussed about adding Kaepernick.

“Oh yeah, everybody gets discussed,” he said. “Is that a problem? Isn’t that the way most teams do it. People seem shocked by that.”

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, began the national anthem protest movement by kneeling last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that NFL owners colluded against him because of the protests, which are aimed at police brutality against blacks and other social justice issues.

O’Brien was pressed several times on Monday about whether the Texans would sign Kaepernick if it were his decision. He avoided answering the question directly, saying that his job is simply to “coach the football team.”

After that he was asked if he believes signing Kaepernick would make that job easier.

“Uh, that’s an interesting question,” he said before pausing for a couple of seconds. “I would tell you that I like the guys that we have and we’re going to continue to coach them and try to do a better job of coaching them.”

The Texans have not been very active in anthem protests, but the majority of the team kneeled during the anthem before a game on Oct. 29 at Seattle after a report revealed that team owner Bob McNair said, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling.