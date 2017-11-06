West Ham fires manager Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic was fired as manager of West Ham on Monday after the team dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone following another big loss.

Bilic acknowledged his position was precarious after the 4-1 home loss against Liverpool on Saturday.

“A change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition,” West Ham said in a statement.

Manchester United manager David Moyes is reportedly favored to replace Bilic. Moyes was fired by Sunderland following its relegation from the Premier League last season.

West Ham has won only two of its 11 matches in the Premier League and is in third-to-last place heading into the two-week international break.

Bilic was hired in June 2015 and guided West Ham to a seventh-place finish in his first season, with its highest number of points (62) and goals in a Premier League season.

The team left its Upton Park home of 112 years to move to the Olympic Stadium the following season and the change has coincided with West Ham’s problems. The team has been prone to collapsing after going behind — it has already lost by at least a three-goal margin on four occasions this season — and lacked any real identity.

Bilic’s coaching assistants, Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak, have also left the club with immediate effect but goalkeeping coach Chris Woods appears to have been retained.

Woods worked with Moyes at Everton.

“I am interested but at the moment that vacancy has not become available,” Moyes said on TV channel Bein Sports on Sunday. “I know what Slaven must be going through.”

West Ham said an announcement regarding Bilic’s successor is expected to be made “over the coming days.”