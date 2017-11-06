Daisuke Murakami pulls out of NHK Trophy with pneumonia

Figure skater Daisuke Murakami has withdrawn from the upcoming NHK Trophy due to pneumonia, the Japan Skating Federation said Monday.

Murakami, who was scheduled to compete in the men’s field alongside Sochi Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion Yuzuru Hanyu, as well as Hiroaki Sato, will be replaced by 2016 junior national champion Kazuki Tomono.

The NHK Trophy takes place Oct. 10-12 at Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium. The men’s short program will be held Friday, followed by the free skate on Saturday.

The competition is the fourth of six events in the ISU Grand Prix Series.