Rams continue hot streak

If the last two games are any indication, the Los Angeles Rams are for real — and then some.

Jared Goff set career highs with four touchdown throws and 311 yards passing, Todd Gurley ran for two more scores and the surprising Rams made one big play after another in beating the defenseless New York Giants 51-17 on Sunday.

The win was the fifth in six games for the Rams, whose 6-2 start is the franchise’s best since 2001, when the club went 14-2 in the regular season and eventually lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

What’s even more impressive is that 31-year-old Sean McVay’s team has won the last two games by a combined 84-17 margin, including a 33-0 win over the Cardinals in London.

Goff downplayed the success.

“Eight games in, eight games in,” the second-year quarterback warned. “You’ve seen it in the past, teams start out hot and don’t finish the season that way, or vice versa. We need to go week to week right now. We’re excited about where we’re at, for sure, 6-2 is really good. We finished the second quarter of the season 3-1. That’s really good. But we have half the season to go.”

McVay said the Rams’ last two games have been almost perfect in all three phases in remaining unbeaten in four road games. It’s five if a “home” win in London is included.

The Rams’ high-powered offense showed no rust coming off the bye, scoring on eight of their first nine possessions while reeling off six plays of 35 yards or more. The defense forced three turnovers that the offense turned into 17 points and the special teams blocked a third-quarter punt that Gurley converted into his second TD.

“It’s exciting,” said Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who intercepted Manning late in the first half. “A lot of guys in this locker room haven’t been in this situation, 6-2. It’s big and every game is going to be more important, so we are doing everything one game at a time, one day at a time.”

Greg Zuerlein added three field goals against the Giants (1-7), who allowed the biggest offensive performance against them in a home game since Cleveland beat them 52-21 in the regular-season finale in 1964.

The Giants had not given up more than 27 points in any of its first seven games.

“You lay an egg like that, obviously we didn’t play well,” Giants halfback Orleans Darkwa said. “We’ve got to go back to work. We started fast. We made some plays. We put on a good drive. But we wound up turning the ball over, and you can’t do that.”

Eagles 51, Broncos 23

In Philadelphia, Carson Wentz tossed four touchdown passes, Corey Clement had three scores, and the Eagles routed Denver.

The Eagles (8-1) dismantled the league’s top-ranked defense, racking up 419 yards, to win their seventh straight game and head into a bye week with the best record in the NFL.

Redskins 17, Seahawks 14

In Seattle, Kirk Cousins drove Washington 70 yards in 35 seconds, capped by Rob Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run with less than a minute remaining, to stun the Seahawks.

Cowboys 28, Chiefs 17

In Arlington, Texas, Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension, and Dallas overcame Tyreek Hill’s improbable last-play touchdown in the first half to beat Kansas City.

Cardinals 20, 49ers 10

In Santa Clara, California, Adrian Peterson carried a career-high 37 times for 159 yards and Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes to lead Arizona past winless San Francisco.

Jaguars 23, Bengals 7

In Jacksonville, with A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey ejected for fighting, Jaydon Mickens delivered the knockout blow by returning a punt 63 yards for a touchdown.

Saints 30, Buccaneers 10

In New Orleans, the Saints extended their winning streak to six when Drew Brees completed 81.2 percent of his passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Panthers 20, Falcons 17

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Cam Newton ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers stormed back from an early 10-point deficit, then held on.

Raiders 27, Dolphins 24

In Miami Gardens, Florida, Derek Carr threw for 300 yards and Oakland overcame two fluky plays that cost them possession to beat the Dolphins.

Titans 23, Ravens 20

In Nashville, Tennessee, Marcus Mariota threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and the Titans got their third straight victory.

Colts 20, Texans 14

In Houston, T.Y. Hilton had 175 yards receiving with two touchdowns to help the Colts halt a three-game skid by beating a Texans team that struggled without Deshaun Watson.