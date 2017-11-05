Army ends Air Force’s 306-game scoring streak

Army stumped Air Force’s offense like very few have before. Give the Black Knights a trophy for the effort — or the shot at one anyway.

Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for a career-high 265 yards and Army ended Air Force’s 306-game scoring streak with a 21-0 win on Saturday.

Air Force had the fifth-longest scoring streak all-time in the FBS before Army’s swarming defense ended it. The last time the Falcons were held scoreless was by Mississippi in the 1992 Liberty Bowl. It was the first time the Falcons were shut out at home since Nov. 1, 1980, against Boston College.

“That was our mentality going in — just stuffing them on ‘O,’ ” Army senior defensive lineman John Voigt said.

In addition, the Black Knights (7-2) took a big first step in their quest to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996. The winner of the Army-Navy game on Dec. 9 will take home the honor in the annual round-robin competition between service academies. Air Force was beaten by Navy earlier this season.

“It’s just nice to know that we’re going to have a chance to play for the trophy in December,” Army coach Jeff Monken said.

No. 8 Oklahoma 62, No. 11 Oklahoma State 52

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and Oklahoma outlasted Oklahoma State in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.

No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 19 LSU 10

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jalen Hurts passed for a touchdown and ran for a score and Alabama sweated out a bruising victory over LSU.

No. 2 Georgia 24, South Carolina 10

In Athens, Georgia, Jake Fromm proved he can throw — and block a little, too — in leading Georgia past South Carolina.

Iowa 55, No. 3 Ohio State 24

In Iowa City, Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled Ohio State, dealing a likely fatal blow to the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes.

No. 4 Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

In Bloomington, Indiana, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown and Alec Ingold had three scores to help Wisconsin beat Indiana.

No. 5 Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37

In South Bend, Indiana, Brandon Wimbush passed for a career-high 280 yards, ran for two touchdowns and shook off an injury to help Notre Dame win its seventh straight.

No. 6 Clemson 38, No. 20 N.C. State 31

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Tavien Feaster had an 89-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter and K’Von Wallace picked off Ryan Finley’s pass on the game’s final play to help Clemson hold off North Carolina State.

No. 24 Michigan State 27, No. 7 Penn State 24

In East Lansing, Michigan, Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift Michigan State past Penn State in a game delayed nearly 3½ hours by severe weather in the second quarter.

No. 9 Miami 28, No. 13 Virginia Tech 10

In Miami Gardens, Florida, Malik Rosier threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Travis Homer had a 64-yard touchdown run and Miami moved to the brink of clinching what would be its first spot in an Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

No. 10 TCU 24, Texas 7

In Fort Worth, Texas, Kyle Hicks ran for two touchdowns and TCU rebounded from its only loss, staying tied for the Big 12 lead and in contention for a playoff spot.

West Virginia 20, No. 14 Iowa State 16

In Morgantown, West Virginia, Will Grier threw two touchdown passes and Justin Crawford broke out of a three-game slump with 102 yards rushing for West Virginia.

No. 15 UCF 31, SMU 24

In Dallas, McKenzie Milton threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Adrian Killins Jr. rushed for two more touchdowns and UCF stayed undefeated.

No. 16 Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27

In College Station, Texas, Jarrett Stidham threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and Auburn pulled away in the second half against Texas.

No. 21 Mississippi St 34, UMass 23

In Starkville, Mississippi, Nick Fitzgerald ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mississippi State past UMass.

No. 25 Washington State 24, No. 18 Stanford 21

In Pullman, Washington, Luke Falk threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns and Washington State beat No, keeping alive its hopes for a Pac-12 North title.