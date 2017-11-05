Sharks beat Ducks in shootout

A fortunate bounce and a splendid shootout move are what it took for the San Jose Sharks to finally get some pucks past Ryan Miller.

Joonas Donskoi used a nifty move to score the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, and San Jose rallied for its season-high fourth straight win, beating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Saturday night.

“Our games with these guys are always like that,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “It’s always 1-0, 2-1, 3-2. It’s almost like a script. It’s nice to be on the right end of it tonight. We got contributions from everybody. Their goalie was really good. I thought we could have had a few more.”

Joel Ward tied the game midway through the third, setting the stage for the shootout that kept the Sharks perfect through three games of this homestand. Martin Jones made 25 saves to win for the seventh time in eight starts.

Corey Perry scored to highlight his 900th career game but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Ducks from losing their third straight game.

Miller made 44 saves, but couldn’t stop Donskoi when he faked to the backhand before stickhandling his way past Miller to tuck the puck into the net with a forehand.

“It was a little too good to be true that he was heading kind of where I was thinking he was going to go,” Miller said. “He hit the brakes pretty hard and I thought I had waited long enough to move he was definitely setting that one up.”

Predators 4, Kings 3 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Viktor Arvidsson scored on a breakaway at 4:40 of overtime, lifting Nashville to the road win.

Canucks 4, Penguins 2

In Vancouver, rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, powering the Canucks to the win.

Blackhawks 2, Wild 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal with 5:42 left in the third period, leading Chicago to the victory.

Blues 6, Maple Leafs 4

In St. Louis, Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for the Blues, and Brayden Schenn had four assists.

Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (SO)

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal in regulation and the lone goal during the shootout, helping the Lightning to the win.

Capitals 3, Bruins 2

In Boston, Tom Wilson posted his first two goals of the season, Alex Ovechkin also scored and Washington continued its recent success against the Bruins.

Rangers 5, Panthers 4

In Sunrise, Florida, Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice for New York, including the winner in overtime.

Stars 5, Sabres 1

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin scored his fifth power-play goal of the season in the Stars’ four-goal first period.

Coyotes 2, Hurricanes 1 (SO)

In Glendale, Arizona, rookie Clayton Keller scored in regulation and the shootout, leading lowly Arizona to its first home win.

Avalanche 5, Flyers 4

In Philadelphia, Mikko Rantanen scored the winner in the shootout, and the Avalanche kicked off a lengthy road trip with their third straight victory.

Golden Knights 5, Senators 4

In Ottawa, Maxime Lagace made 24 saves for his first NHL victory, and the Golden Knights got three power-play goals.

Canadiens 5, Jets 4 (OT)

In Winnipeg, Max Pacioretty scored a power-play goal at 3:07 of overtime, lifting Montreal to the win.