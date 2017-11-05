Kondo loses to Lipinets in bid for vacant IBF title

Akihiro Kondo failed in his bid to claim the vacant IBF super lightweight title on Saturday, losing to Russia’s Sergey Lipinets on a unanimous decision.

Kondo, the third-ranked challenger making his first attempt at a world title, struggled against Lipinets who used an array of jabs, hooks and uppercuts to good effect at Barclays Center.

The 32-year-old Kondo sought to hold his opponent off with aggressive counterpunching, but was unable to keep pace with the top-ranked Russian challenger.

The 28-year-old Lipinets, who overcame a nasty cut in the sixth round, took the verdict 118-110, 117-111, 117-111, extending his perfect career record to 13-0 with 10 knockouts.

“I think the judging was fair,” said Kondo, who is 29-7-1 with 16 knockouts.

“I took a lot of punches from my opponent and thought I would need a knockout in the final round. I want to come back to the ring a stronger boxer.”