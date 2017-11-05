Warriors ease past Nuggets to complete successful road trip

The Golden State Warriors took to the road to work out some early-season wrinkles in their overall game.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 and the Warriors rode a big third quarter to a 127-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 15 points apiece for the Warriors. They have won six of their last seven, including all three during their just-concluded trip.

“Getting on the road was good for us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this especially that’s used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren’t defending, we weren’t bringing energy.”

Will Barton had 21 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets. None of Denver’s starters reached double figures in scoring.

Up by five at halftime, the Warriors forced a decisive turn in the game with a 24-4 run to start the third, taking an 84-59 lead when Curry hit a fall-away 3-pointer from the baseline after poking the ball away from Mason Plumlee for a steal.

The Warriors finished with 43 points in the third — the most points allowed by the Nuggets in a period this season — and took a 103-76 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half. We found something in the pick and roll and we tried to exploit it,” Durant said. “Guys were moving on the backside without the ball, finding the open area and knocking down shots.

“We didn’t play well a few games early on, but the last three games have been solid for us,” Durant added. “We’ll try to take it home and build on that.”

Timberwolves 112, Mavericks 99

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting and Minnesota beat Dallas for its first four-game winning streak in nearly five years.

Grizzlies 113, Clippers 104

In Los Angeles, Mike Conley scored 22 points and Memphis made 13 3-pointers and dominated off the bench to beat the Clippers.

Pelicans 96, Bulls 90 (OT)

In Chicago, Anthony Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead New Orleans past the Bulls.

Pistons 108, Kings 99

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 16 points and 19 rebounds to help the Pistons beat Sacramento.