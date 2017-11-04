Hawks capture Japan Series crown on Keizo Kawashima’s sayonara single in 11th

There will be no Game 7.

Seiichi Uchikawa, Dennis Sarfate and Keizo Kawashima made sure of that, and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and their fans breathed big sighs of relief before succumbing to the joy and elation of winning the Japan Series.

Uchikawa hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth, Sarfate threw three scoreless innings of relief and Kawashima finished off this Japan Series with a single that gave the Hawks a series-clinching 4-3 victory over the Yokohama BayStars in Game 6 in front of a crowd of 36,118 on Saturday night at Yafuoku Dome.

It was the fourth time the Japan Series was decided on a sayonara hit.

The Hawks, pushed to six games after winning the first three of the series, are Japan Series champions for the third time since 2014. They also wore the crown in 2011.

They trailed 3-2 entering the top of the ninth after being unable to find an answer for BayStars starter Shota Imanaga, who struck out 11 in seven-plus innings, and falling behind when Jose Lopez broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run single.

Sarfate, the closer who recorded a single-season record 54 saves during the regular season, took the mound in the ninth to make sure the BayStars didn’t add to their lead. He ended up keeping Yokohama off the board in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings by far his longest outing of year.

Uchikawa, who starred for the BayStars for 10 seasons, homered off closer Yasuaki Yamasaki to tie the score in the 10th.

In the 11th, Uchikawa and Akira Nakamura each drew a walk with one out, with Shuhei Fukuda coming on to run for Uchikawa. Nobuhiro Matsuda hit a grounder to third, but while Yokohama forced out the lead runner, the BayStars couldn’t double up Matsuda at first.

That gave Kawashima a chance, and he delivered with a ball through the right side that allowed Nakamura to score the series-winning run.