Balanced scoring powers Albirex past Grouses

The Niigata Albirex BB’s offense performed at a high level on Saturday.

Six Albirex players scored in double figures, including B League scoring leader Davante Gardner, who had a game-best 24 points, in Niigata’s 95-86 triumph over the host Toyama Grouses.

Gardner, a Marquette University alum, made 11 of 14 shots from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds. He’s averaging 31.0 points per game.

Teammate Jared Berggren, a University of Wisconsin product, was a potent force inside, finishing with five dunks in a 14-point outing. Tenyoku You added 13 points, Shunki Hatakeyama poured in 12, Kei Igarashi added 11 and 10 assists and Masashi Joho had 10 points.

Niigata (6-6) outscored Toyama 38-19 in the third quarter.

Yuto Otsuka led the Grouses (4-8) with 23 points, Drew Viney scored 19 and Naoki Uto had 17 with nine assists. Sam Willard finished with 11 points.

Alvark 86, Susanoo Magic 61

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Tokyo put 36 points on the board in the fourth quarter to turn a comfortable lead into a rout.

The Alvark (12-1) completed a series sweep and extended their winning streak to nine games.

Daichi Tanaka led Tokyo with 17 points and rookie Yudai Baba had 14 on 6-for-7 shooting.

The Alvark handed out 22 assists against eight turnovers.

Big man Alex Kirk finished with 13 points, 10 rebound and three assists, one of five Tokyo players with two or more assists. Genki Kojima dished out five assists to lead the team. Seiya Ando had nine points and four assists and Zack Baranski also doled out four assists.

Landen Lucas sparked the Alvark off the bench, providing 10 points, nine boards and three steals in just over 14 minutes. Former NBA forward Jawad Williams added nine points.

Joshua Scott paced Shimane (4-9) with 16 points and eight rebounds and Garrett Stutz had 14 points. Shota Watanabe scored 10 points.

Brave Thunders 90, Diamond Dolphins 89 (OT)

In Nagoya, Nick Fazekas’ 34-point performance, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in overtime, helped carry Kawasaki past the hosts for the second straight day.

Justin Burrell had a standout performance for the Diamond Dolphins (4-9), scoring 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Naoto Tsuji had 13 points for the Brave Thunders (9-4) and Ryusei Shinoyama and Takumi Hasegawa each had 11. Josh Davis provided nine points, 14 boards and three blocks. Yuma Fujii added five points and eight assists.

Kawasaki sank 14 of 27 3s (51.9 percent).

Nagoya’s Craig Brackins and Tenketsu Harimoto scored 20 and 10 points, respectively.

SeaHorses 79, Evessa 65

In Osaka, Mikawa pulled away in the third quarter and completed a two-game series sweep, winning its 12th straight game.

Masaaki Morikawa poured in 17 points for the SeaHorses (12-1), who got 16 points from Kosuke Kanamaru, 13 from Takanobu Nishikawa, 11 from Daniel Orton and eight apiece from Masaya Karimata and J.R. Sakuargi.

The 41-year-old Sakuragi grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Nishikawa led the visitors in assists (four).

The SeaHorses shot 55.6 percent from the floor and held the hosts to 40 percent.

Osaka (3-10) missed 14 of 18 3-point attempts.

Greg Smith and Hiroyuki Kinoshita both scored 12 points for the Evessa. Kinoshita doled out five assists.

Sunrockers 76, Storks 63

In Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, Shibuya sealed the win at the free-throw line, wrapping up a series sweep of Nishinomiya.

The Sunrockers sank 15 of 18 foul shots; the Storks made 2 of 2.

Shibuya center Robert Sacre scored a game-high 19 points, including 7-for-8 at the charity stripe. Kenta Hirose poured in 16 points and Tomoya Hasegawa added 10. Josh Harrellson and Yuki Mitsuhara scored eight points apiece for Shibuya (7-6), which has won three in a row for the first time this season.

Hasegawa and Sacre were the Sunrockers’ leaders in assists with five and four, respectively.

Tadahiro Yanagawa scored 13 points for the Storks (4-9) and Jun Taniguchi had 10. Noriaki Dohara contributed nine points, making a trio of 3-pointers.

Jets 76, Brex 69

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Gavin Edwards and Michael Parker both notched double-doubles and Yuki Togashi spearheaded the offense with an eight-assist performance as Chiba defeated the Brex.

Edwards had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Parker provided 15 points, 16 boards, three steals and two blocks for the Jets (9-3), who trailed 34-30 at halftime. Ryumo Ono added 10 points, knocking down 3 of 5 3s, while Togashi also scored 10 points. Fumio Nishimura chipped in with eight points and two steals off the bench in 14-plus productive minutes.

Cedric Bozeman scored 18 points for Tochigi (3-9) and Andrew Naymick had 11 points. Shuhei Kitagawa had 10 points for the defending champions and Kosuke Takeuchi finished with eight points, 11 boards and six assists. Shusuke Ikuhara dished out eight assists.

Brex power forward Ryan Rossiter, the team leader in scoring (18.5 points) and rebounds (12.5), missed his first game of the season.

B-Corsairs 69, NeoPhoenix 65

In Yokohama, Jeff Parmer’s 22-point, 12-rebound performance and frontcourt mate Hasheem Thabeet’s 13 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks helped carry the hosts past San-en.

The B-Corsairs (3-9) held the visitors to 29 second-half points.

San-en point guard Tatsuya Suzuki shot 1-for-10 from the field and was held to five points. He dished out five assists.

Masashi Hosoya scored 10 points for Yokohama. In addition to his double-double, Thabeet registered four assists.

Swingman Cartier Martin led the NeoPhoenix (5-7) with 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Shuto Tawatari scored 13 points. Scott Morrison added nine points.

Lakestars 93, Hannaryz 82

In Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, Narito Namizato had 17 points and seven assists in a victory over Kansai rival Kyoto.

D’or Fischer and Faye Samba added 15 points apiece for the Lakestars (5-7).

Fischer blocked five shots to ignite the Shiga defense.

Joshua Smith scored 22 points for the Hannaryz (7-5) and Julian Mavunga had 13 with seven assists. Tatsuya Ito contributed 10 points and four assists.

Levanga 77, Golden Kings 51

In Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, Greg Whittington’s 14 points and 10 rebounds and Takehiko Orimo’s perfect shooting form from beyond the arc ignited Hokkaido in a rout of the hosts.

The 47-year-old Orimo canned 3 of 3 long-range shots in a 12-point night, reaching the milestone of 1,000 career 3-pointers during the game, and teammate Marc Trasolini scored 11 and collected nine boards. Kohei Sekino had nine points for the Levanga (8-4).

Ryukyu’s Hassan Martin scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Ira Brown had 10 points. Hilton Armstrong contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Kings (7-5) were 3-for-27 from 3-point range, including Ryuichi Kishimoto’s 1-for-7.

Second-division update

Saturday’s scores

Volters 93, Wyverns 84

Orange Vikings 93, Rizing Zephyr 86

89ers 95, Dragonflies 80

Fighting Eagles 89, Five Arrows 75

Wat’s 81, Bambitious 75

Northern Happinets 84, Firebonds 77

Crane Thunders 73, Earthfriends 66

Samuraiz 72, Big Bulls 57

Robots 73, Brave Warriors 59

Noteworthy: The Akita Northern Happinets improved to 12-0, remaining the lone unbeaten club among the 36 teams in B1 and B2.