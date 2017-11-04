Ski jumper Sara Takanashi soars to victory in Ito Cup

Sara Takanashi claimed the women’s title at the Ito Cup summer jump on Saturday, defeating compatriot Yuki Ito.

Pyeongchang Olympic medal hope Takanashi, who won at the Nordic ski national championships the previous day, recorded a leap of 135.5 meters for a total of 139.4 points at the Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium’s 134-meter hill.

Ito jumped 135 meters and finished runner-up with 138.5 points.

Ryoyu Kobayashi picked up the title in the men’s competition after totaling 136.5 with a jump of 132.5 meters. His older brother Junshiro (127.9) finished second, and 45-year-old veteran Noriaki Kasai (126.0) was third.

Skiers were limited to one jump each due to poor weather conditions.