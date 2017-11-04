Feng Shanshan cards 9-under 63 to take sole lead at Japan Classic

Defending champion Feng Shanshan fired a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour’s Japan Classic.

Feng carded seven birdies and an eagle at the Taiheiyo Club in Ibaraki Prefecture to move to 15-under 129, two strokes ahead of Ai Suzuki, who was in sole possession of second place after a 65.

Feng is aiming to become the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017.

Charley Hull of England had six birdies and an eagle for at 64 that put her in a tie for third at 10-under 134 with South Korean Lee Min-young.

Stacy Lewis shot a 67 and was tied for fifth with Anna Nordqvist, Lizette Salas and Momoko Ueda and Ayaka Watanabe.

Lexi Thompson struggled with the conditions and offset three bogeys with three birdies for a 72 that left her in a tie for 42nd.