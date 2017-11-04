Uchimura seeks to make comeback in December

Kohei Uchimura said Saturday he hopes to return to competition in December, after an injury forced him to end his bid for a seventh straight individual all-around title at the world championships.

“I’m planning to compete at the moment, but I don’t want to push myself too hard,” Uchimura said of the Toyota International Gymnastics Competition in December.

Uchimura was diagnosed with torn ligaments in his left ankle, which he sustained during a vault landing in a qualifying session at the worlds in October.

The 28-year-old, a two-time Olympic all-around gold medalist, said he is recovering from the injury, when he took part in a clinic held in Fukuoka Prefecture.

“But the landing is the most difficult part,” said Uchimura, who has been practicing on the pommel horse, rings and parallel bars while undergoing rehabilitation.

During the event, Uchimura demonstrated a handstand, but apologized that it is all he could show the participants.