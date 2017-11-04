Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hopes to return this season

Aaron Rodgers will not decide whether he will play again this season. His surgically repaired collarbone will make that call.

Speaking with reporters Friday for the first time since fracturing his right collarbone in an Oct. 15 loss to Minnesota, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he wants to play again this season. He hopes that backup quarterback Brett Hundley and his teammates can keep the Packers in playoff contention while he is out, but how he heals is the key factor.

“I’m always positive,” Rodgers said. “It comes down to how fast the bone heals. If it heals and we’re in the right position, there’s a conversation.”

Injured when he was taken down by the Vikings’ Anthony Barr after throwing a pass while rolling out of the pocket, Rodgers underwent Oct. 19 surgery in which screws and a plate were affixed to his collarbone. Rodgers reacted angrily to Barr’s hit and the two exchanged words. Barr later said he didn’t intend to injure Rodgers.

Asked how he felt about the hit Friday, Rodgers replied, “I mean, it was deemed a legal hit, and you know that you don’t have the same protection outside the pocket. A simple shove-down probably would have sufficed in that situation, but it is what it is.”

The Packers (4-3) have struggled since Rodgers’ injury and face Detroit (3-4) at home on Monday night.