Rafael Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters on Friday because of a right knee injury, putting in doubt his participation in the ATP finals.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who had his knee taped during the third set of his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas, said he wouldn’t be able to play Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic.

Nadal called it “a very tough decision for me, especially here in Paris, which has been the most important city in my career without a doubt.”

He didn’t say whether he will be able to play at the ATP finals in London, which starts Nov. 12.