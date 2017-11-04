French charge Fredericks in probe

IOC member Frankie Fredericks was handed preliminary charges on Friday in a French investigation into vote-buying around the decision to award the 2016 Olympics to Rio de Janeiro.

An official close to the investigation told AP that Fredericks was questioned Thursday and handed charges of passive corruption and laundering corrupt goods.

Fredericks, a four-time Olympic medalist, has said he is innocent. The Namibian sprinter is suspected of receiving a $299,300 payment on the same day that Rio was awarded the 2016 Games.