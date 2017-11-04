LeBron erupts for 57 points in victory over Wizards

LeBron James scored 57 points — the second-highest total of his career and an NBA-best this season — and the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped a four-game slide with a 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

James hadn’t scored this much since getting a career-high 61 for the Miami Heat on March 3, 2014, against the Charlotte Hornets.

And the four-time league MVP did it efficiently Friday, making 23 of 34 field-goal tries and all nine free throws, while adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. James did it with style, too. He hurdled over a seated Bradley Beal while dribbling, swatted a shot by John Wall off the backboard, and looked for a camera to wag both index fingers in the midst of a three-point play.

“Every shot that I took,” the four-time league MVP said, “I felt like it was going in.”

Wizards coach Scott Brooks was impressed.

“He still has it, if you guys didn’t know that,” Brooks said. “We knew that.”

James reached at least 10 points for the 800th game in a row; Michael Jordan (866) is the only other NBA player with a streak that long.

Beal had 36 points for Washington, and Wall finished with 13 points and 15 assists. But Wall was 4-for-13 from the field and 5-for-12 at the line.

Celtics 101, Thunder 94

In Oklahoma City, Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half, and Boston rallied from 18 down for its seventh straight victory.

Al Horford scored 17 of his 20 points after halftime and Jaylen Brown added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics.

76ers 121, Pacers 110

In Philadelphia, J.J. Redick scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had a triple-double and the hosts moved above .500 for the first time in nearly four years.

Simmons had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double in a rookie season delayed a year because of injury.

Knicks 120, Suns 107

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored 37 points, and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek got his first victory over his former team.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker scored 34 points.

Rockets 119, Hawks 104

In Atlanta, James Harden had 21 of his 29 points in Houston’s high-scoring first half, and the Rockets handed the Hawks their eighth straight loss.

Pistons 105, Bucks 96

In Detroit, Andre Drummond scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter, powering the Pistons to the win.

Drummond, who has shot under 40 percent from the free-throw line in his career, went 10 of 12 in the third, drawing a roar of approval from fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points for Milwaukee.

Bulls 105, Magic 83

In Orlando, Justin Holiday scored 19 points, Robin Lopez had 11 points and 10 boards, and the Bulls earned their first road win of the season.

Pelicans 99, Mavericks 94

In Dallas, Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins added his second 20-20 game of the season and New Orleans started a four-game trip with a victory over the last-place Mavericks.

Harrison Barnes had a season-high 26 points for Dallas, which is 1-9 for the first time since 1993-94.

Spurs 108, Hornets 101

In San Antonio, Bryn Forbes had 22 points, helping the Spurs stop a four-game skid.

Raptors 109, Jazz 100

In Salt Lake City, DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 37 points, and Toronto finished its longest road trip of the season with a victory.

DeRozan made all 14 of his free throws and added a trio of 3-pointers to complement his mid-range offensive game.

Lakers 124, Nets 112

In Los Angeles, Brook Lopez hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 34 points against his former Brooklyn teammates, and rookie Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers.

Nuggets 95, Heat 94

In Denver, Paul Millsap had 27 points for the hosts, including three straight free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining, in a narrow win over Miami.