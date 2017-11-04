Connor McDavid sets up three goals as Oilers double up Devils

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers put it all together against the New Jersey Devils.

McDavid had three assists and Edmonton beat New Jersey 6-3 on Friday night to hand the Devils their first road loss of the season.

“Tonight was the first time in a while that we had everyone going, and all lines playing well and playing the right way, and we were rewarded,” McDavid said. “So it’s good to see.”

Drake Caggiula, Ryan Strome, Oscar Klefbom, Milan Lucic, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers. They snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-7-1.

“We’ve got to get back to the mode we had last year,” Lucic said. “When you win one and you’re feeling good about things, you’ve got to keep it going for as long as you can.”

Former Oiler Taylor Hall, Jesper Bratt and Brian Gibbons responded for the Devils. They dropped to 9-3-0.

“It seemed like everything kind of went in for them,” Hall said. “Passes off skates and everything tonight.”

Predators 5, Ducks 3

In Anaheim, Roman Josi scored one goal and assisted on another as Nashville built a three-goal lead before holding off the Ducks in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals. Scott Hartnell, Matt Irwin and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators.