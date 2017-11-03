SeaHorses hold off Evessa in OT for 11th consecutive victory

Ryoma Hashimoto and J.R. Sakuragi scored six points apiece in overtime and the SeaHorses Mikawa edged the Osaka Evessa 87-86 on Friday afternoon, extending their winning streak to 11 games.

Sakuragi paced the SeaHorses (11-1) with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He dished out a game-high nine assists.

Hashimoto finished with nine points, six assists and five steals.

Mikawa big man Isaac Butts had 12 points and 10 boards and Takanobu Nishikawa contributed 11 points.

The SeaHorses shot 50 percent from the floor in a game featuring 11 ties.

Naoya Kumagae led the Evessa (3-9) with 24 points. Gyno Pomare and David Wear scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Rei Goda chipped in with 10 points and veteran point guard Hiroyuki Kinoshita added eight points and six assists. Pomare and Greg Smith both collected eight rebounds.

Sunrockers 72, Storks 68

In Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, ex-NBA big men Robert Sacre and Josh Harrellson combined for 33 points and 19 rebounds and Leo Vendrame had a 10-point effort as the Sunrockers beat the hosts.

Sacre had a game-high 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds. He also blocked a shot in 23-plus minutes.

Harrellson drained 3 of 5 3-pointers in a 15-point outing and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Teammates Taishiro Shimizu and Kenta Hirose finished with nine and seven points, respectively. Hirose also handed out five assists.

Shibuya (6-6) struggled at the free-throw line, converting 16 of 27 shots.

The Sunrockers outrebounded the Storks 55-38.

Naoki Tani led Nishinomiya (4-8) with 13 points and Noriaki Dohara had 12 points. Connor Lammert added nine points and 11 rebounds, while Draelon Burns had nine points and four assists.

Alvark 67, Susanoo Magic 60

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, University of New Mexico alum Alex Kirk’s 19-point, nine-rebound effort helped guide Tokyo past the hosts in the series opener.

The Alvark (11-1) won their eighth straight game.

Seiya Ando poured in 12 points and Joji Takeuchi added nine for Tokyo, which led 36-22 at halftime. Landen Lucas, Daiki Tanaka and Jawad Williams all scored seven points, with Tanaka providing three assists and three steals. Williams matched Tanaka’s assist total.

Lucas, a rookie out of the University of Kansas, pulled down nine rebounds in just over 17 minutes.

For Shimane (4-8), Joshua Scott had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Shota Watanabe contributed nine points and four assists. Center Garrett Stutz also scored nine points.

Brave Thunders 96, Diamond Dolphins 78

In Nagoya, Nick Fazekas’ triple-double (26 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) ignited Kawasaki in a series-opening win over the hosts.

Josh Davis scored 18 points, Naoto Tsuji had 15 and Ryusei Shinoyama supplied 10 points and eight assists for the Brave Thunders (8-4), who shot 51.9 percent from the field.

The Kawasaki offense clicked and chalked up 32 assists against 10 turnovers.

Justin Burrell paced Nagoya (4-8) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Craig Brackins finished with 12 points.