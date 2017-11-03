Sara Takanashi, Junshiro Kobayashi nab national ski jumping titles

Sara Takanashi soared to victory in the women’s ski jumping competition at the Nordic ski national championships on Friday.

Takanashi posted jumps of 94 and 93.5 meters at Miyanomori Ski Jump Stadium to claim her first national title in two meets with a total of 234.5 points.

Rival Yuki Ito had the day’s longest jump 97.5 meters in the first round, but could only manage 83 meters on her second effort and placed second with 217.4.

Junshiro Kobayashi won his first men’s title with 252 points. Forty-five-year-old veteran Noriaki Kasai finished sixth.