The San Francisco 49ers will place leading receiver Pierre Garcon on injured reserve for the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his neck.

The 49ers (0-8) said Thursday that Garcon has a non-displaced fracture of the C5 pedicle. The typical rehabilitation time for that type of injury is eight weeks.

Garcon led the team with 40 catches for 500 yards before getting hurt last weekend in a loss at Philadelphia.