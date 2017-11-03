Cologne’s Yuya Osako nets pair of goals in rout of BATE Borisov

Halftime substitute Yuya Osako scored a brace and provided an assist in a dominant second half for Cologne, which beat BATE Borisov 5-2 Thursday in its second Europa League home match of the season.

After the Belarusian visitors scored two goals in two minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead before the break, the striker came off the bench and scored an equalizer in the 54th minute on a direct free kick from 18 meters out.

Sehrou Guirassy’s set-piece conversion gave Cologne the lead in the 63rd, and Osako slid a shot into the net for the fourth goal in the 82nd to log his first brace since January.

In the final minute, Milos Jojic headed in a splendid cross from Osako at the right post to make it five.

“Finally,” Osaka told reporters after the match.

He added: “With the first goal I just swung my leg without thinking. If I start thinking I knew I’d miss my chance.

” With the second goal I think it was my back heel. That was a nice one.”