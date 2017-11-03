Hall of Famer Tony La Russa joins Red Sox front office

The Boston Red Sox hired Tony La Russa on Thursday to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

He will work for Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, in player development and consultation with the major and minor league staffs.

The 73-year-old La Russa served in a similar capacity with the Arizona Diamondbacks the past four seasons.

La Russa ranks third among major league managers in wins, compiling a 2,728-2,365 record in 33 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis. He was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2014.