Dodgers star Yasiel Puig’s home burglarized during World Series
Yasiel Puig | AP

LOS ANGELES – Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was burglarized while his team was losing the World Series.

Police say officers answered a burglary alarm at the Encino, California, home Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. There’s no word on the value of the items.

Puig was at Dodger Stadium, where the team lost Game 7 to Houston 5-1.

A neighbor, Zach Eliass, told KABC-TV that Puig’s two German shepherds got out of an open gate. Eliass took them in until Puig returned home and calmly thanked him.

