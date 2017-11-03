Thompson’s 27 leads Warriors in rout of injury-riddled Spurs

Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 24 and the Warriors overcame a lethargic first half to beat injury-riddled San Antonio 112-92 on Thursday night, handing the Spurs their fourth straight loss.

Curry added 21 points for Golden State in its first meeting against San Antonio since sweeping the Western Conference finals en route to the NBA title.

San Antonio played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, as it did in the conference finals. Unlike those blowout victories, the Warriors struggled to close out the Spurs.

Golden State took its first lead two minutes into the third quarter at 60-57 on Durant’s 3-pointer.

Durant missed his first eight shots and San Antonio made six 3-pointers in the first quarter in bolting to an early double-digit lead.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 10 rebounds, continuing his resurgent season.

Blazers 113, Lakers 110

In Portland, Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left and the Trail Blazers extended their winning streak over Los Angeles to 13 games with a victory.

Brook Lopez had 27 points and rookie Kyle Kuzma added a season-high 22 for the Lakers.