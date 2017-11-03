Wild beat Habs for sixth straight time
Minnesota's Ryan Suter scores against Montreal in the second period on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – The Minnesota Wild have been beset by a bunch of injuries during a sluggish start, including long-term absences for two top forwards.

Matt Cullen led the wakeup call less than five minutes into Thursday night’s game, taking advantage of a Montreal Canadiens team having a lot more trouble early this season.

Cullen scored his first goal of the season on his 41st birthday and added an assist during a three-goal first period, giving the Wild a welcome spark on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Canadiens.

“Something we talked a lot about was, we need to come out with life and energy,” Cullen said, “and tonight was a lot better.”

Nino Niederreiter and Tyler Ennis also scored to send struggling Canadiens goalie Carey Price into the first intermission with a 3-0 deficit. Ryan Suter chipped in a second-period goal , and Jared Spurgeon scored on a power play for more insurance in the first minute of the third.

“Our first two periods were as good a two periods as we’ve played all year,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Marcus Foligno added an empty-net goal for Minnesota, which has now won six straight games against the Canadiens while outscoring them 25-9.

Brendan Gallagher scored twice and Andrew Shaw had one of two third-period goals for the Canadiens, who totaled 13 goals over their previous two games but still entered the night with the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.5) in the NHL.

Flyers 2, Blues 0

In St. Louis, Michal Neuvirth made 33 saves and Brandon Manning broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead Philadelphia over the Blues.

Capitals 4, Islanders 3

In Washington, Lars Eller scored two goals, including the winner, and had an assist as the hosts beat New York.

Bruins 2, Golden Knights 1

In Boston, Sean Kuraly scored his first career goal to snap a tie midway through the third period, sending the Bruins past Vegas.

Cody Eakin scored for the Golden Knights, who fell to 0-3 on a six-game road trip out East.

Jets 5, Stars 2

In Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele had a hat trick, Patrik Laine scored his first goal in five games and the Jets downed Dallas to extend their points streak to six games.

Blue Jackets 7, Panthers 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson each scored twice to lift Columbus over the hosts.

Rangers 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

In Tampa, J.T. Miller scored 1:19 into overtime and New York beat the Lightning.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had won nine consecutive decisions.

Senators 3, Red Wings 1

In Ottawa, Mark Stone had a goal and an assist and Craig Anderson made 24 saves as the Senators prevailed over Detroit.

Avalanche 5, Hurricanes 3

In Denver, Semyon Varlamov stopped a career-high 57 shots and Blake Comeau scored the first of Colorado’s three second-period goals over a 3:33 span and the Avalanche conquered Carolina.

Flames 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

In Calgary, Mark Giordano scored 2:19 into overtime, Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Flames edged Pittsburgh.

Giordano fired a perfect shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove off a pass by Matthew Tkachuk.

Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary, which is 2-1-0 during a seven-game homestand.

Sabres 5, Coyotes 4

In Glendale, Arizona, Benoit Pouliot had two goals and an assist as Buffalo held off the struggling hosts.

Kings 5, Maple Leafs 3

In Los Angeles, Tyler Toffoli tallied twice, Michael Amadio got his first NHL goal and the Kings topped Toronto for their eighth victory in 10 games.

