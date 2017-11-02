Tottenham, Man City secure knockout spots in Champions League

English clubs shone in the Champions League on Wednesday as Tottenham humbled Real Madrid and Manchester City beat Napoli to secure their places in the knockout stages with two games remaining.

Tottenham ended Real’s five-year unbeaten run in the Champions League group stage with a storming 3-1 at Wembley. Dele Alli scored twice on his return from a three-game suspension. City muscled its way to a 4-2 win over Napoli as Sergio Aguero took the club’s all-time scoring record.

For Real, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 80th-minute goal meant little outside this season’s Champions League goalscorer standings, which he leads by one goal from Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Liverpool made it three wins from three for English clubs with a straightforward 3-0 victory over Slovenian outsider Maribor. Liverpool can qualify by beating Sevilla in its next game.

Monaco and Leipzig risk elimination after their Group G rivals Besiktas and Porto picked up valuable points.