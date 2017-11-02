Marleau helps Maple Leafs end skid

Playing on the road against a quality opponent while trying to break out of a losing skid is just the kind of situation the Toronto Maple Leafs brought Patrick Marleau in for.

Marleau came through by scoring early in the third period and the Maple Leafs beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak. It was Marleau’s 100th career game-winning goal.

“Been around a while I guess,” Marleau said. “No, it’s pretty cool to say you got a hundred of those. Hope there’s a lot more where that came from.”

Connor Brown also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots for the Maple Leafs, who had dropped four of their last five after starting the season 6-1-0.

Blackhawks 3 Flyers 0

In Chicago, Corey Crawford made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Blackhawks stopped a three-game slide with a victory over Philadelphia.

Devils 2, Canucks 0

In Vancouver, Cory Schneider made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career, leading New Jersey to a win over the Canucks.

Oilers 3, Penguins 2

In Edmonton, Evgeni Malkin’s tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted Pittsburgh past the Oilers.

Sharks 4, Predators 1

In San Jose, Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker each had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks past Nashville for their third straight victory.