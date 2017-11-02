Young stars Embiid, Simmons spark Sixers

Joel Embiid was bleeped on TV when Ben Simmons slapped him on the chest during another victorious postgame interview.

The highlight reel was hard to watch, anyway, for Atlanta: Simmons switched from his left to right hand mid-air to score a bucket. Simmons let the ball roll high off his right fingertips for another uncontested score.

And the exclamation point, a thunderous slam in the final minute that had fans standing and chanting “Trust the Process!”

Simmons had 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and Embiid had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their third straight win, 119-109 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, I’ve gotta dunk more,” Simmons said. “I don’t know. I just get out there and I’m like, uhh, these guys are pretty big. Once I start dunking it. . .”

His thought trailed off but the Hawks — and the rest of the NBA — got the message. Simmons is the real deal.

Pacers 124, Cavaliers 107

In Cleveland, Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Darren Collison had 25 and Indiana sent the Cavaliers to their fourth straight loss.

LeBron James had 33 points and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep Cleveland from losing for the fifth time in six games and falling to 3-5.

Hornets 126, Bucks 121

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 26 points, rookie Malik Monk had a huge fourth quarter, scoring 18 of his 25 points, and the hosts put the clamps on the NBA scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 43 points on 15-for-28 shooting.

Rockets 119, Knicks 97

In New York, James Harden had 31 points and nine assists, and Houston had its 3-pointers falling again in a rout of the Knicks.

Timberwolves 104, Pelicans 98

In New Orleans, Jimmy Butler hit a go-ahead 6-meter jumper as he was fouled with 34 seconds left to cap off a 23-point performance, and Minnesota defeated the Pelicans.

Celtics 113, Kings 96

In Boston, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points in three quarters, and the Celtics coasted past skidding Sacramento for their sixth straight victory.

Suns 122, Wizards 116

In Washington, T.J. Warren scored 28 of his career-high 40 points in the second half and Phoenix overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the hosts.

Bradley Beal poured in a season-high 40 points for the Wizards.

Nuggets 129, Raptors 111

In Denver, Jamal Murray had 16 of his 24 points in a decisive third-quarter spurt, and big man Nikola Jokic added 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets’ victory over Toronto.

Clippers 119, Mavericks 98

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin scored 20 points and Austin Rivers had 19 to help the Clippers roll past Dallas.

Jazz 112, Trail Blazers 103 (OT)

In Salt Lake City, Ricky Rubio put 30 points on the board including a clutch 3-pointer in overtime, and rookie Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 28 points as Utah outlasted Portland.

Heat 97, Bulls 91

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Tyler Johnson added 19 and the Heat beat Chicago to snap a three-game slide.