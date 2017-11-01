Rookie pitcher Haruhiro Hamaguchi comes up big to keep BayStars alive in Japan Series

Rookie pitcher Haruhiro Hamaguchi took the ball in what might have been the biggest game of his life and delivered the performance of his life.

Because of that, the Yokohama BayStars are still alive in the Japan Series.

Hamaguchi no-hit one of Japan’s top offenses for 7⅓ innings, Toshiro Miyazaki and Shuto Takajo homered and the BayStars got on the board in the Japan Series with a 6-0 win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 27,162 at Yokohama Stadium.

“He did a tremendous job,” manager Alex Ramirez said. “Unbelievable. It didn’t look like it was his first year in NPB today.”

The BayStars trail 3-1 in the series and face an uphill climb, but Hamaguchi kept them in it. Game 5 is Thursday night at Yokohama Stadium.

“I feel very happy,” Ramirez said. “It’s a blessing from God to be able to win this game today.”

Hamaguchi featured a sterling changeup and got a couple of nice plays from his fielders in a dominant 119-pitch outing with the BayStars’ season on the line. He struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter in the win.

Miyazaki hit a solo homer in the fifth and Toshihiko Kuramoto drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to provide Hamaguchi with some support. BayStars catcher Takajo homered for his pitcher in the seventh to make it 3-0. Yokohama added three runs onto the lead in the eighth on an RBI single by Miyazaki and a two-run single by Takajo.

Hamaguchi matched former Hiroshima Carp pitcher Shinji Sasaoka (in 1991) and Minoru Murayama (1962) for the most no-hit innings in a Japan Series game. Daisuke Yamai holds the record with eight perfect innings for the Chunichi Dragons in 2007.

Hamaguchi allowed his first baserunner via a walk in the first inning but didn’t give up a hit until Shinya Tsuruoka’s double in the eighth. The rookie left to a standing ovation when he was lifted after allowing a second hit in the eighth.

Hawks starter Tsuyoshi Wada was charged with the loss after allowing a pair of runs on five hits in five innings. Wada struck out five and walked one batter.

